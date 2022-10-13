Army Chief returns from Switzerland



During an official visit to Switzerland the Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited 'Rheinmetall Air Defence Company' the weapons-manufacturing factory of the Switzerland recently. photo : ISPR

During the visit, he visited 'Rheinmetall Air Defence Company' the weapons-manufacturing factory of the Switzerland, said an ISPR press release.

The state-of-the-art Oerlikon Air Defence system made by the company has already been inducted into Bangladesh Army. The remaining Oerlikon Gun System procured is in the process of being manufactured which will be observed by the Chief of Army Staff to verify its effectiveness.

The Army Chief also paid courtesy call on the high-ups of the Switzerland Armed Forces and Switzerland Army.

During the meetings, Gen Shafiuddin discussed bilateral military relations and other mutual cooperation between the two countries. The army chief went to Switzerland on October 4.













