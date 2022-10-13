Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Army Chief returns from Switzerland

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

During an official visit to Switzerland the Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited 'Rheinmetall Air Defence Company' the weapons-manufacturing factory of the Switzerland recently. photo : ISPR

During an official visit to Switzerland the Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited 'Rheinmetall Air Defence Company' the weapons-manufacturing factory of the Switzerland recently. photo : ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home from Switzerland on Tuesday morning after a seven-day official visit.
During the visit, he visited 'Rheinmetall Air Defence Company' the weapons-manufacturing factory of the Switzerland, said an ISPR press release.
The state-of-the-art Oerlikon Air Defence system made by the company has already been inducted into Bangladesh Army. The remaining Oerlikon Gun System procured is in the process of being manufactured which will be observed by the Chief of Army Staff to verify its effectiveness.
The Army Chief also paid courtesy call on the high-ups of the Switzerland Armed Forces and Switzerland Army.
During the meetings, Gen Shafiuddin discussed bilateral military relations and other mutual cooperation between the two countries. The army chief went to Switzerland on October 4.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 1 dies, 647 patients hospitalised
‘Sand Selim’ sent to jail for amassing wealth beyond know means
Covid: 2 deaths, 456 more cases reported
ACC seeks wealth info of former Islamic Foundation secretary Kazi Narul Islam
Diplomat Nazrul Islam made envoy to Qatar
Playing with fire will bring dire consequences, Quader warns BNP
Army Chief returns from Switzerland
Beautician allegedly violated by 3 youths


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft