Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:24 AM
Beautician allegedly violated by 3 youths

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Three youths allegedly raped a pregnant beautician after she was hired to provide at-home parlour services at a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area last night, family members of the victim said.
The woman runs an online beauty parlour service and lives in Hazaribagh with her husband, an online shoe seller.
Ikram Ali Mia, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station said the incident took place on Tuesday night and she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One-stop Crisis Centre on Wednesday.
Ikram said her husband is an Uber driver and she became a beautician to provide additional financial support to the family by offering services via Facebook.
According to her account of the incident, the police officer said, she was called to Dhanmondi Road No. 28 on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival there, a woman led her to the first floor of a building where three young men were waiting.
The men threatened her and beat her up before raping her, the woman alleged. After they let her go, she called up her husband who arrived to bring her back home to Savar.
The husband said she became pregnant after they got married seven months ago. Police came to know about the allegations upon being contacted by the hospital.


