Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:23 AM
Bakalia Access Road to be opened for traffic movement in Dec

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 12: The Bakalia Access Road constructed under the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) will be opened for vehicular traffic in December. Engr Kazi Kader Neawz Project Director told the Daily Observer that the formal inauguration of the Access Road is expected to held on March next year.
Meanwhile, the Planning Ministry had approved the revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia Access Road due to change of alignment of the road.
He said, "works have been progressing fast to open the road for traffic movement in December."
Meanwhile, the CDA had taken an alternative step for construction of Bakalia Access Road avoiding the existing ten-storied building built on the alignment of the road. The alignment of the Access Road will now be diverted to the northern side of the ten storied building constructed by a retired Army Colonel. Meanwhile, the CDA had earlier constituted a five member inquiry committee to investigate the construction of the high rise building on the alignment of the road.
The said committee submitted the report on September 16 in 2020 mentioning four proposals.
The investigation committee held both the owners of the high rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road, the Project Director as well as to find out an alternative way avoiding the high rise building.
Earlier the CUET expert team has submitted their report on the alternative alignment of Bakalia Acees Road of the CDA one year back. With the basis of the CUET report, the CDA management has decided to revise the DPP.
Sources said that the CDA will now cost Tk 7 crore for construction of the road with fresh design avoiding the high rise building.
The compensation of the building and the demolition expenditure of the structure would cost an amount of Tk 15 crore.
Presently, the construction cost of the road by avoiding the high rise building will save Tk 8 crore.
Following the construction of the high rise building, the progress of the 1.5 kilometre long and 60 feet wide, Bakalia Access Road had been obstructed. The ten storied building had been constructed in 2010, just on the alignment of the 60 Feet wide Bakalia access road.


