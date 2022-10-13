Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mamun adorned with IGP Rank Badge

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was adorned with the IGP Rank Badge by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md Akhtar Hossain in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was adorned with the IGP Rank Badge by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md Akhtar Hossain in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Newly appointed Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was adorned with the IGP Rank Badge on Wednesday.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Md Akhtar Hossain adorned the Rank Badge to the new IGP in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.
Al-Mamun took over as the IGP on September 30 last, replacing immediate past IGP Benazir Ahmed who went on retirement the same day.
He had been serving as the Director General of Elite Force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) since April 2022 before becoming the country's police chief.
Born in Sunamganj in 1964, he completed his graduation and post-graduation in Sociology from Chittagong University. He joined Bangladesh Police as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1989.
Al-Mamun also served as the Superintendent of Police in Nilphamari district, Deputy Commissioner in Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Deputy Inspector General in Mymensingh and Dhaka Range and Police Headquarters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 1 dies, 647 patients hospitalised
‘Sand Selim’ sent to jail for amassing wealth beyond know means
Covid: 2 deaths, 456 more cases reported
ACC seeks wealth info of former Islamic Foundation secretary Kazi Narul Islam
Diplomat Nazrul Islam made envoy to Qatar
Playing with fire will bring dire consequences, Quader warns BNP
Army Chief returns from Switzerland
Beautician allegedly violated by 3 youths


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft