Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates

Padma Bank Ltd has launched a new home loan product. It introduced four types of home loan products. The loan products are arranged according to the income of every customer. So that money can't be a barrier from building your dream house or buying an apartment.

The four products are NRB home loan, rural home loan, semi-pucca house and regular loan for purchase of apartment or construction of house. Apart from this, loans are also available for renovation of apartments or houses, says a press release.

Probashi Home Loan or NRB Home Loan honors Remittance Warriors. Bangladeshi expatriates working abroad will come under this loan. Padma Bank Limited will give a loan up to Taka 2 Crore.

The bank will extend loan up to 80 lakh taka for rural home loan. This loan can be availed in rural areas in the country. Padma Bank Ltd. has also introduced Semi- Pucca property financing solution.

Up to Tk 50 lakh will be available in this case. Loans will also be available for house renovation. In this case, the bank will provide the loan up to 70 percent of the property price, in the fastest possible time.

Anyone aged between 21 to 65 years can apply for this loan. Applicant must have at least two to three years of work experience. The income has to be minimum 25-50 thousand Taka depending on the nature of profession. Customer will get up to 25 years to repay.

Head of Retail and SME Banking Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury said, "The various services of Padma Bank have been modernized in line with the needs of the customers.

We have already introduced auto loan and student banking services; we have received good response from the customers. In line with this, we have launched a new home loan product. Padma will help build your dream home."