Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Padma Bank Ltd has launched a new home loan product. It introduced four types of home loan products. The loan products are arranged according to the income of every customer. So that money can't be a barrier from building your dream house or buying an apartment.
The four products are NRB home loan, rural home loan, semi-pucca house and regular loan for purchase of apartment or construction of house. Apart from this, loans are also available for renovation of apartments or houses, says a press release.
Probashi Home Loan or NRB Home Loan honors Remittance Warriors. Bangladeshi expatriates working abroad will come under this loan. Padma Bank Limited will give a loan up to Taka 2 Crore.
The bank will extend loan up to 80 lakh taka for rural home loan. This loan can be availed in rural areas in the country. Padma Bank Ltd. has also introduced Semi- Pucca property financing solution.
Up to Tk 50 lakh will be available in this case. Loans will also be available for house renovation. In this case, the bank will provide the loan up to 70 percent of the property price, in the fastest possible time.
Anyone aged between 21 to 65 years can apply for this loan. Applicant must have at least two to three years of work experience. The income has to be minimum 25-50 thousand Taka depending on the nature of profession. Customer will get up to 25 years to repay.
Head of Retail and SME Banking Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury said, "The various services of Padma Bank have been modernized in line with the needs of the customers.
We have already introduced auto loan and student banking services; we have received good response from the customers. In line with this, we have launched a new home loan product. Padma will help build your dream home."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates
NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to tech based apps
Pubali Bank donates Tk 10 lac to World Literature Centre
BD, Iran sign agreement to prevent double taxation
BGMEA, Wagely to facilitate financial health for RMG workers
Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft