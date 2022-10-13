Video
Thursday, 13 October, 2022
Home Business

Banking Events

NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to tech based apps

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

NCC Bank Ltd has provided startup loan facility at lower interest rate worth Tk 15 lac from its own startup fund to Neilex Ltd a startup technology based entrepreneur for smart mobile "Child Mode Apps" recently, says a press release.
Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank handed over the cheque to Habibur Rahman, Managing Director of Neilex Ltd.
Besides, Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Solaiman- Al- Raji VP and Head of CMSME Division, Md. Sajjadul Islam, VP of IT Division (Digital Financial Services), Khaled Afzal Rahim,  SAVP of CMSME Division and  Md. Sajjadur Rahman, Manager of Rajshahi Branch along with concern officers of NCC Bank were present on the occasion.
Mentionable that NCC Bank for the first time in banking sector provided startup loan facilities to startup entrepreneurs for their innovative services through its own startup initiative "Nobin" on easy terms & condition as well as lower interest rate.


