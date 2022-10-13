

Pubali Bank donates Tk 10 lac to World Literature Centre

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Immediate Past Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited handed over the donation cheque to Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, President of World Literature Centre, says a press release.

Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Limited was present on the occasion.

Md. Faizul Hoque Sharif, General Manager of General Services and Development Division and Kazi Shaswoti Islam, DGM of Principal Branch of Pubali Bank Limited were also present.









