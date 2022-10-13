Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award



Emirates' Airport Services Manager for Maldives Suresh De Silva (left), receiving the President's Tourism Gold Award from Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamad Solih at an event in Male recently.

As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ministry of Tourism Maldives, Emirates received the prestigious recognition for "Outstanding Contributions to the Development of Tourism in the Maldives", highlighting its 35 years of service to the country, with flights to and from Male since 1987, according to a press release.

This is the second prestigious award presented to Emirates within the last three months in appreciation of the role it has played in the growth of tourism in the Maldives. In July, Emirates was honoured by the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI), with the '50 years of Tourism Award by MATI.'

The President's Tourism Gold Awards aims to recognise the services of individuals and establishments that have contributed to the development of the nation's tourism industry over the years.

In 2021, Emirates renewed its long-standing partnership with the Maldives by extending a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Tourism. The agreement reaffirmed the airline's commitment to the Maldives and outlined various initiatives to promote trade and tourism to the country. Now, Emirates operates 28 flights a week between Dubai and the Maldives.













