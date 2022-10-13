Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Emirates' Airport Services Manager for Maldives Suresh De Silva (left), receiving the President's Tourism Gold Award from Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamad Solih at an event in Male recently.

Emirates' Airport Services Manager for Maldives Suresh De Silva (left), receiving the President's Tourism Gold Award from Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamad Solih at an event in Male recently.

Emirates has once again been recognised for its role in growing Maldives' tourism industry. The world's largest international airline has been presented with the 'President's Tourism Gold Award' at an awards gala ceremony held to mark National Tourism Day in the idyllic archipelago.
As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ministry of Tourism Maldives, Emirates received the prestigious recognition for "Outstanding Contributions to the Development of Tourism in the Maldives", highlighting its 35 years of service to the country, with flights to and from Male since 1987, according to a press release.
This is the second prestigious award presented to Emirates within the last three months in appreciation of the role it has played in the growth of tourism in the Maldives. In July, Emirates was honoured by the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI), with the '50 years of Tourism Award by MATI.'
The President's Tourism Gold Awards aims to recognise the services of individuals and establishments that have contributed to the development of the nation's tourism industry over the years.
In 2021, Emirates renewed its long-standing partnership with the Maldives by extending a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Tourism. The agreement reaffirmed the airline's commitment to the Maldives and outlined various initiatives to promote trade and tourism to the country. Now, Emirates operates 28 flights a week between Dubai and the Maldives.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates
NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to tech based apps
Pubali Bank donates Tk 10 lac to World Literature Centre
BD, Iran sign agreement to prevent double taxation
BGMEA, Wagely to facilitate financial health for RMG workers
Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]l.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft