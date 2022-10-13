Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer

The cabinet committee of government purchase approved proposals to procure some 1 lakh metric tons of fertilizer including 60,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer and 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer.

The approvals came from a meeting on Wednesday held virtually with Finance Minister AFM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said that the meeting approved a total of four proposals.

He said that following two separate proposals from Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to buy some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer under the 1st lot from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE with around Taka 204.73 crore, per ton at $632.

This time the government is purchasing per ton urea fertilizer at $46 less than its previous purchase.

Mahbub said BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under the 8th lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 204.73 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $632. In this lot, the BCIC would enjoy a less of $46 in purchase of per ton fertilizer compared to the previous procurement.

He further said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer under the 8th lot under state-level agreement from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia with around Taka 309.78 crore where per ton fertilize would cost $726.50.

The BADC will purchase such consignment of DAP fertilizer at $140 less compared to its previous procurement.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary also said the meeting approved another proposal from the Local Government Division under which the rest of the works for constructing 614-meter PSC Girder Bridge over River Kalinga under Nesarabad upazila in Pirojpur district has been awarded to Max Infrastructure Limited with around Taka 105.26 crore.











