Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The cabinet committee of government purchase approved proposals to procure some 1 lakh metric tons of fertilizer including 60,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer and 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer.
The approvals came from a meeting on Wednesday held virtually with Finance Minister AFM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said that the meeting approved a total of four proposals.
He said that following two separate proposals from Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to buy some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer under the 1st lot from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE with around Taka 204.73 crore, per ton at $632.
This time the government is purchasing per ton urea fertilizer at $46 less than its previous purchase.
Mahbub said BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under the 8th lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 204.73 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $632. In this lot, the BCIC would enjoy a less of $46 in purchase of per ton fertilizer compared to the previous procurement.
He further said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC)  would procure some 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer under the 8th lot under state-level agreement from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia with around Taka 309.78 crore where per ton fertilize would cost $726.50.
The BADC will purchase such consignment of DAP fertilizer at $140 less compared to its previous procurement.
The Cabinet Division additional secretary also said the meeting approved another proposal from the Local Government Division under which the rest of the works for constructing 614-meter PSC Girder Bridge over River Kalinga under Nesarabad upazila in Pirojpur district has been awarded to Max Infrastructure Limited with around Taka 105.26 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates
NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to tech based apps
Pubali Bank donates Tk 10 lac to World Literature Centre
BD, Iran sign agreement to prevent double taxation
BGMEA, Wagely to facilitate financial health for RMG workers
Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]l.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft