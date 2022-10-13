

Mir Cement exchanges views with masons

Robin Hossain, Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing; Moniza Islam, Brand Manager; Md Yusuf, Assistant Brand Manager and other high officials of Mir Cement Ltd were present and shared their views during the occasion, says a press release.

Followed by a question-and-answer session between the invited construction artisans and the officials of Mir Cement; the guests presented their speeches, highlighting the best-in-class quality of Mir Cement. Construction craftsmen (masons) engaged in infrastructure construction in different areas of Madaripur Upazila were present during the occasion. The organizer also hosted a luncheon for the guests and awarded the construction artisans with attractive prizes.











High officials of Mir Cement recently met with the construction artisans in Madaripur for a view exchange session. The meeting was organized by Mir Cement Company Limited with support from their exclusive dealer in Madaripur, Concord Trading.Robin Hossain, Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing; Moniza Islam, Brand Manager; Md Yusuf, Assistant Brand Manager and other high officials of Mir Cement Ltd were present and shared their views during the occasion, says a press release.Followed by a question-and-answer session between the invited construction artisans and the officials of Mir Cement; the guests presented their speeches, highlighting the best-in-class quality of Mir Cement. Construction craftsmen (masons) engaged in infrastructure construction in different areas of Madaripur Upazila were present during the occasion. The organizer also hosted a luncheon for the guests and awarded the construction artisans with attractive prizes.