

Aesthetic Dermatologist Society holds confce in Cox’s Bazar

"Aesthetic Dermatologist Society of Bangladesh" a part of "SAARC Association of Aesthetic Dermatologist" organized the conference, exhibition & workshop at a 5-star hotel in Cox's Bazar recently. Around two hundred fifty prominent dermatologists from the country and ten world-renowned Indian dermatologists attended the conference. Dr. Zeenat Meraj, President of the Aesthetic Dermatologist Society of Bangladesh (ADSB) stated that "Prominent medical professionals from all over the globe gathered with a single mission in mind to spread awareness and share diverse life experiences in their own countries all under a single roof has created a plethora of possibilities"

Around twenty workshops were held on topics like basics of botox, basics of filler, how to setup aesthetic clinic, off level use of a neurotoxin, gummy smile, challenges of mid and lower face botox, chemical peels in the skin in color, difficulty in treating facial melanosis, art and science of CO2 laser, pico laser in Asian skin and others.

The workshops were conducted by famous dermatologists from Bangladesh & India like Dr Jahanara Ferdous khan Jhumu, Dr Sarker Mahbub Ahmed Shamim, Dr Jasmin Manzoor, Dr Anil Ganjoo and others.

The global brand Siodil is developed to treat issues such as early aging, acne, dullness, dryness, and sensitive skin concerns. The brand scientifically arranges different line- up such as anti-aging, anti-acne, brightening, moisturizing and so on.

Before introducing these items to the global market, research was carried out in many countries, including America, Canada, and Korea. Even though these are sophisticated products, they have been packaged with great care. The Siodil brand is a collaboration involving Gronberg Laboratories LLC, USA and Remark LLC, USA.

During the visits of dermatologists in the stall; S M Shahriar Arifin Executive Director & Head of Business said "SIODIL has an entire line consisting of toner, serum, cream, gel to treat acne. I believe consumers will be benefitted from using these products" ADSB's Prof Dr Samiul Haque, Prof Dr. Afzalur Karim, Prof Dr Md. Asifuzzaman, Dr Jasmin Manzoor and Dr Rubaiya Ali spoke in the event.

















