‘Antibiotics to be reduced in food for safety’



Professor Dr Bahanur Rahman

He said at a seminar on "A New Era of Bacterial Control & Gut Balancing". Jointly organised by MAS Additives & CTC Global.

Bahanur said that various bacteria are becoming multi-drug resistance, as a result of which Antimicrobial Resistance is very much discussed and the most effective solution against this AMR is Bacteriophage.

Dr Bahanur elaborated the working mechanism of bacteriophage through his enlightening discussion and presentation and highlighted the issue of isolation and purification of bacteriophage in the laboratory of Bangladesh Agricultural University.

Sales Director of CTC GLOBAL Dr Celeb Lee introduced the new product in his speech.

According to him, "XCELSIO is a leading bacteriophage feed additive that kills the target bacteria in just 10-20 minutes, it works very fast and strongly and its biggest feature is that its mode of action is not only in the gut but also in different farms sites. It reduces FCR in chickens, increases meat, increases egg production and reduces mortality.

The important aspect of XCELSIO is that it contains B. Subtilis which acts as a probiotic so the same product acts as a bacteriophage and probiotic, over all it is highly effective against 18 species of bacteria." Dr Celeb Lee shows the use of this product in different countries and results in slides.

CTC GLOBAL's product XCELSIO is marketed in Bangladesh by M.A.S Bangladesh. Finally, the programme concluded with a question and answer session and dinner.







