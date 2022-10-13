Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Smartphone Vivo V25e with brilliant camera launched

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Multinational smartphone producing firm Vivo launches Vivo V25e, a fresh and new smartphone of V series, in the Bangladesh market. Similar to the other V series smartphones, the new one has also created buzz among tech and gadget-loving people.
Vivo V25e is unique in design, aesthetically beautiful. Brilliant camera quality and powerful performance capacities have placed it in new heights.
The smartphone is available in two colors - Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold at all Vivo-authorized stores at Tk 34,999, says a press release.
Powered by an MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, the Vivo V25e has a RAM capacity of 8GB and 128GB storage capacities. The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery and smooth mobile experiences through Fun touch OS 12 based on Android 12. The Vivo V25e offers quick charging technology as the smartphone can be fully charged by 65 minutes with 44W fast charging.
Advanced camera configurations are the most fascinating features of the 6.44 inch-display AMOLED smartphone. Vivo V25e has triple main camera configuration at the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. 64-megapixel main camera is equipped with GW3 image sensor. The camera configurations also included a single front camera arrangement with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.
With the night mode features Vivo V25e will help you get clear images and video content under any light. It will help make your photos glow even under low light. AISD portrait, live photo, double exposure, high resolution, panorama mode and slow motion features will give you a brilliant experience of photography. The smartphone will offer features for recording high resolution video and good sound quality
Color changing glass is another attraction of Vivo V25e as the color of the smartphone will be changed by a second under the sunlight and it will last for three minutes. It would reflect the dynamic personalities of users.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates
NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to tech based apps
Pubali Bank donates Tk 10 lac to World Literature Centre
BD, Iran sign agreement to prevent double taxation
BGMEA, Wagely to facilitate financial health for RMG workers
Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]l.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft