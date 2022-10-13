Smartphone Vivo V25e with brilliant camera launched

Multinational smartphone producing firm Vivo launches Vivo V25e, a fresh and new smartphone of V series, in the Bangladesh market. Similar to the other V series smartphones, the new one has also created buzz among tech and gadget-loving people.

Vivo V25e is unique in design, aesthetically beautiful. Brilliant camera quality and powerful performance capacities have placed it in new heights.

The smartphone is available in two colors - Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold at all Vivo-authorized stores at Tk 34,999, says a press release.

Powered by an MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, the Vivo V25e has a RAM capacity of 8GB and 128GB storage capacities. The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery and smooth mobile experiences through Fun touch OS 12 based on Android 12. The Vivo V25e offers quick charging technology as the smartphone can be fully charged by 65 minutes with 44W fast charging.

Advanced camera configurations are the most fascinating features of the 6.44 inch-display AMOLED smartphone. Vivo V25e has triple main camera configuration at the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. 64-megapixel main camera is equipped with GW3 image sensor. The camera configurations also included a single front camera arrangement with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

With the night mode features Vivo V25e will help you get clear images and video content under any light. It will help make your photos glow even under low light. AISD portrait, live photo, double exposure, high resolution, panorama mode and slow motion features will give you a brilliant experience of photography. The smartphone will offer features for recording high resolution video and good sound quality

Color changing glass is another attraction of Vivo V25e as the color of the smartphone will be changed by a second under the sunlight and it will last for three minutes. It would reflect the dynamic personalities of users.





















