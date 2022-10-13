Tap facilitates fund transfer, bill payment thru cards

Trust Axiata Pay or tap, one of the country's leading mobile financial services providers has launched services for Visa credit card bill payment and fund transfers to any Visa debit card.

Now customers won't have to worry about any late payment fee or fund transfer to any Visa debit card (Recipient Bank Account), says a press release.

By using tap, customers can pay any amount of their Visa credit card bills and more than 35 commercial bank fund transfer to Visa debit cards.

In order to process bill payment on tap, users must log in on the tap app and select the "Pay Bills" option. They must then choose the "Credit Card Bill" option and select "Visa Credit Card Bill" to enter their card number and bill amount payment and select "Remember me" option where the card would be saved for future payments. By using their Personal Identification Number (PIN), they can complete the payment.

Secondly, to process fund transfers to Visa debit cards on tap, users must log into the tap app and go to the more option then select the "Fund Transfer" option. They must then choose the "Visa Debit Card" option and enter their card number and amount, then select "Remember me" to save the card for future fund transfers. As a result, funds can now be transferred from the tap wallet to a bank account linked to 35 commercial bank Visa Debit Card issued in Bangladesh.

tap enables its customers to have access to the facility for Visa credit and 35 commercial bank debit cards issued by any domestic commercial bank. Customers must call the issuer bank right away if they make any errors when paying a bill. SSL commerce has been working as a technological partner in the entire process.

Dewan Nazmul Hasan, CEO (Acting) of Trust Axiata Digital Limited said, 'tap has enabled the facility to pay credit card bill and debit card fund transfer from the comfort of home. Through this, bills can be paid easily anywhere, anytime. In this way of making life easier through technology, tap will always move forward with the people of the country.'

Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, "We are confident this will empower millions of digital payment users in Bangladesh to transfer funds between their preferred payment instruments like tap and Visa cards."

Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited said, In association with tap, VISA and SSL Commerce, South-East Bank is delighted to launch these digital servicesWe are hopeful that, we will jointly introduce many more services in the future.

Customers can conveniently send money, pay for mobile recharges, pay utility bills, buy products online, pay merchants and various institutions, and pay the tuition fees of educational institutions, as well as their online registration fees. For more information on Visa credit card bill payments & fund transfers to Visa debit card, customers can call tap on 16733.











