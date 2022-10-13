Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Philips warns of fresh hit from respirator recall

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

THE HAGUE, Oct 12: Dutch health technology firm Philips warned on Wednesday that it would take a further 1.3-billion-euro ($1.26-billion) hit from a huge recall of faulty sleep respirators.
Philips said it was currently negotiating with the US Department of Justice over a final settlement on the faulty sleep equipment that puts users at risk of inhaling toxic foam.
Shares in Philips dropped 10 percent in early trading on the Amsterdam stock exchange after it issued the warning for the third quarter of the year, ahead of its full results later in October.
"Philips expects to record a 1.3 billion euro non-cash charge in the third quarter for the impairment of goodwill of its sleep and respiratory care business," Philips said in a statement.
Chief Executive Frans van Houten said in a call with investors that the figure was based on a "reasonable estimate", but that a deal with US authorities had "not been fully negotiated at this time". Van Houten is stepping down next week -- six months earlier than expected -- after 12 years in the post during which Philips has transitioned from an electronics giant to a healthcare firm.
Philips Chief Financial Officer Abhijit Bhattacharya added that "we are in discussions with the DOJ and cannot speculate on the outcome, content or the timing of any agreement."
The Amsterdam-based firm has already set aside nearly 900 million euros for replacing and repairing the devices.
It recalled the respirators in June last year after announcing that users were at risk of inhaling or swallowing pieces of degraded sound-dampening foam.
Philips said it also expected a five-percent decline in sales to around 4.3 billion euros in the third quarter due to supply chain issues that were "more significant than anticipated".
Incoming CEO Roy Jakobs said he would focus on the respirator recall and improving quality processes, as well as improving the firm's performance in a "turbulent world".      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates
NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to tech based apps
Pubali Bank donates Tk 10 lac to World Literature Centre
BD, Iran sign agreement to prevent double taxation
BGMEA, Wagely to facilitate financial health for RMG workers
Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]l.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft