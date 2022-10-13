Video
Bangladesh welcomes KFC's unique Double Down

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

When life is all about chicken, then all chicken, no bun, with KFC's Double Down is the way to go. What makes this so unique is that KFC broke the norm as they used two juicy, crispy, and tender Zinger fillets instead of traditional buns.
The creamy and zingy goodness of the Fajita Mayo and Woodfire seasoning is spread over the center of the juicy and crispy fillets. Moreover, KFC has doubled down on the crunch with the freshness of the lettuce and onions, and finally, the cheese, which gives it a depth of flavour beyond imagination, says a press release.
The Double Down is here to change the landscape of burgers with its unique concept of All chicken, No bun. This exceptional product is available in every KFC store across the country and at the price of only Tk.399.
Customers can avail this product from all channels- Dine In, Takeaway, Online Order, Call for Delivery along with the KFC App!  Transcom Food Ltd CEO, Amit Dev Thapa quoted, "It is a pleasure to give Bangladesh the peak of innovation as we bring the Double Down for our customers.
The Double Down's uniqueness has proven to be a hit all across the world, and with our concern for the customer's satisfaction, we are sure this will be popular amongst them because ensuring quality as well as maintaining our global standard is strictly maintained here at KFC, which will ensure that the Double Down provides an unforgettable experience." Transcom Foods Limited has been the franchisee of KFC Bangladesh since 2006, under the license of KFC International Holding, USA.


