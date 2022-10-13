

Akij unveils Rosa faucets, luxury bathware

To refuel their journey, Akij Bathware- a new sister concern of Akij Group has launched luxurious Rosa faucets and bathware products, says a press release.

A grand launching event was held at the InterContinental Dhaka on Tuesday to present Rosa Bathware to the market for the first time.

Sk. Bashir Uddin, Managing Director, Akij Group; Md. Khourshed Alam, Director, Akij Building Materials; Shamsuddin Ahmed, DMD, Akij Building Materials; Mostafijul Arefin, Head of Sales, Akij Bathware; Golam Rabbani, Brand Lead, Rosa and other officials of Akij Bathware were present at the launching ceremony. Dealers of Akij Bathware and prominent architects also joined the event.

According to Manufacturars, Akij will produce the items at its Trishal factory in Mymensingh.

The factory will make 60,000 pieces of water taps, wash basins, showerheads and bathroom towel holders per month, according to officials, generating more than 500 jobs.

The company will sell the bathware under the brand name Rosa of Akij Ceramics. Initially, the company is moving forward with the target of Tk 200-Tk 220 crore annual sales. It also plans to make water taps with sensors in the future.

Akij Group Managing Director Sk Bashir Uddin said, "It took us almost 4 years to launch the bathroom accessories as we did research for one and a half years".

The official said the latest technology of Germany and Japan would be used in the production of faucets with the factory automated and most equipment robotically controlled.

This wide range of Rosa faucets and bathware is not only visually charming but also equipped with all the latest innovations this industry has to offer regarding components and functionality. Akij is getting ready to export faucets to England.







