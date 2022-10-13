Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei to set up ICT Academy at JUST

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

Huawei to set up ICT Academy at JUST

Huawei to set up ICT Academy at JUST

The localized leading global ICT solutions provider, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, has signed an MoU with Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) to establish an ICT Academy there.
The aim of this ICT academy is to facilitate the country's ICT ecosystem and create opportunities for the students by developing their industry-oriented knowledge and ICT skills, says a press release.  
The MoU was signed through an event held at the JUST campus on 12th October 2022. Deans of different faculties, Chairmans of the departments, and Heads of several offices of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), along with High officials from Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, were present in the event.  This ICT Academy is designed to equip students with advanced ICT knowledge and necessary skills for the future. In April 2022, Huawei inaugurated the ICT academy in BUET. In August 2022, Huawei signed an MoU to establish an ICT academy in KUET, while in September 2022, an MoU was signed to establish an ICT academy in RUET.
Huawei will provide its enriched online learning platform with diversified courses to the students of JUST, while teachers for JUST will get the opportunity to become Huawei-certified trainers at this academy. The trained JUST teachers will provide training to the students afterward.  
Regarding the arrangement, Professor Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain, Vice Chancellor, Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), said, "The ICT industry is driving our country towards development, and our young generation is the key to keeping that growth curve moving upwards. With the help of the ICT academy in partnership with Huawei, we want to equip our students with all the necessary ICT skills and prepare them for the future. I commend Huawei for coming up with this program and upskilling our youth to contribute to the country's ICT development."
Karl Yu Ying, Country Director of Public Affairs and Communications Department of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "Huawei ICT academy is moving forward with a goal to develop today's youth in the field of ICT, where they can learn from distinguished academicians and industry experts. Huawei ICT academy has witnessed impressive outcomes from BUET, KUET, and RUET. Right now, we expect the same from JUST and are delighted to launch the academy with more eco-partners."
Dr. Engr. Imran Khan, Director of ICT Cell, JUST appreciated the effort that has been initiated by Huawei to establish ICT Academy in JUST. He also mentioned that this ICT Academy will underpin in developing skilled graduates in the ICT sector to meet the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and to fulfill the country's vision-2041.
It is mentionable that Huawei initiated ICT Academy, an Industry- academia cooperation project, back in 2013. At the moment, there are 1,500 such ICT academies run by Huawei in more than 90 countries around the world, including the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines. In total, 927 colleges and universities are involved in this initiative, benefitting thousands of learners from around the globe.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates
NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to tech based apps
Pubali Bank donates Tk 10 lac to World Literature Centre
BD, Iran sign agreement to prevent double taxation
BGMEA, Wagely to facilitate financial health for RMG workers
Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft