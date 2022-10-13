Kosovo may invest in BD Special Economic Zones: Tipu Munshi



Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi discusses bilateral issues with Kosovo Deputy Foreign Minister Kreshnik Ahmeti, (extreme right) at the former's Secretariat office in the capital on Wednesday

He made the remarks while exchanging views with the visiting Kosovo delegation led by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo, Kreshnik Ahmeti, who paid a visit to commerce minister at his Bangladesh Secretariat office on Wednesday.

The minister said more visits by official and private sector business delegations will increase trade and investment in both countries, he said.

Commerce Minister said that Bangladesh is a big market for products; here is a big market next to India and China. Production cost is low in Bangladesh; it has a lot of skilled manpower. The Government has announced several special facilities for foreign investment.

Duty-free facility for up to 10 years is being provided for investments in certain sectors and in Special Economic Zones. According to calculation of US Green Council, Bangladesh has 9 factories among the 10 green factories in the world. The country is progressing rapidly in export trade. Besides readymade garments, it is producing medical products and world class medicine.

Medicines manufactured in Bangladesh are being exported to around 152 countries of the world. Despite the potential, Bangladesh's trade with Kosovo is negligible. In the last fiscal 2021-2022, Bangladesh exported goods worth only US$0.74 million to Kosovo, while no goods were imported from Kosovo.

Kosovo's Deputy Foreign Minister Kreshnik Ahmeti said Kosovo's economy is growing rapidly. Business is increasing. Kosovo is interested in joint investment with Bangladesh. Protection of investments, signing of MoUs between trade bodies, increasing business opportunities by forming joint committees will increase the trade and investment of both countries.

Establishing contact between businessmen of both countries will create opportunities for growing trade and commerce. Removing complications in tariffing products will increase trade between the two countries, he said.

Members of the delegation and senior officials of the Ministry were present at the meeting.















