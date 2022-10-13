Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kosovo may invest in BD Special Economic Zones: Tipu Munshi

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi discusses bilateral issues with Kosovo Deputy Foreign Minister Kreshnik Ahmeti, (extreme right) at the former's Secretariat office in the capital on Wednesday

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi discusses bilateral issues with Kosovo Deputy Foreign Minister Kreshnik Ahmeti, (extreme right) at the former's Secretariat office in the capital on Wednesday

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, Bangladesh has enormous opportunities for investment and Kosovo may expand trade and investment here. He said Bangladesh is building 100 Special Economic Zones and Kosovo may benefit from investing here.
He made the remarks while exchanging views with the visiting Kosovo delegation led by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo, Kreshnik Ahmeti, who paid a visit to commerce minister at his Bangladesh Secretariat office on Wednesday.
The minister said more visits by official and private sector business delegations will increase trade and investment in both countries, he said.
Commerce Minister said that Bangladesh is a big market for products; here is a big market next to India and China. Production cost is low in Bangladesh; it has a lot of skilled manpower. The Government has announced several special facilities for foreign investment.
Duty-free facility for up to 10 years is being provided for investments in certain sectors and in Special Economic Zones. According to calculation of US Green Council, Bangladesh has 9 factories among the 10 green factories in the world. The country is progressing rapidly in export trade. Besides readymade garments, it is producing medical products and world class medicine.
Medicines manufactured in Bangladesh are being exported to around 152 countries of the world. Despite the potential, Bangladesh's trade with Kosovo is negligible. In the last fiscal 2021-2022, Bangladesh exported goods worth only US$0.74 million to Kosovo, while no goods were imported from Kosovo.  
Kosovo's Deputy Foreign Minister Kreshnik Ahmeti said Kosovo's economy is growing rapidly. Business is increasing. Kosovo is interested in joint investment with Bangladesh. Protection of investments, signing of MoUs between trade bodies, increasing business opportunities by forming joint committees will increase the trade and investment of both countries.
Establishing contact between businessmen of both countries will create opportunities for growing trade and commerce. Removing complications in tariffing products will increase trade between the two countries, he said.
Members of the delegation and senior officials of the Ministry were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches home loan for customers at attractive rates
NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to tech based apps
Pubali Bank donates Tk 10 lac to World Literature Centre
BD, Iran sign agreement to prevent double taxation
BGMEA, Wagely to facilitate financial health for RMG workers
Emirates receives Maldives President’s Tourism Award
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of fertilizer
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft