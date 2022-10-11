Prabarana Purnima celebrated in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, October 10: Prabarana Purnima celebrated on Sunday in Chattogram with enthusiasm and various religious ceremonies. On this occasion, lanterns were lit at Nandankanan Buddhist temple.

The Buddhist temples of Chattogram were busy with various religious activities including puja, Panchsheel, Ashtsheel, Pinddan of the Bhikkhu Sangha all day long.

Every Buddhist monastery including Katalganj Navpandit Vihar, Patharghata Jetvan Shantikunj Vihar, EPZ Sarbojanin Buddhist Vihar and Maitri Ban Vihar, Chandgaon Sarbojanin Buddhist Vihar, Mogultuli Shakyamuni Buddhist Vihar, Bandar Buddhist Vihar were organized various activities from morning on the occasion of Prabarana Purnima.

Coordinator of the Association of Buddhist Students of Bangladesh (ABSB) Avijit Barua told The Daily Observer, 'We are celebrating Prabarana Purnima peacefully through religious solemnity.