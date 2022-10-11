Man gets death penalty for killing wife in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Oct 10: A court here on Monday sentenced death penalty to a man for killing his wife in Tungipara upazila of the district in 2005.

Additional District and Session Judge Md Abbas Uddin pronounced the verdict this afternoon.

The court also fined him Taka 50,000.

The convicted was identified as Ashikar Rahman Sardar, 67, son of late Sakendar Sardar alias Saken Sardar, resident of of Gimadanga Munsirchar Ghazalia village of Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj.

According to the details of the case, Ashikar Rahman married widow Zarina Begum as second wife in 2000 to embezzle her money and property. After embezzling Zarina's money and property, Ashikar stopped her maintenance. Zarina filed a case in the court of Gopalganj demanding maintenance and police arrested him. Ashikar came out on bail on June 4, 2005 and killed Zarina Begum on June 7, 2005.

Md Daud Sikder, the brother of the victim, filed a murder case as the plaintiff accusing nine people.

Among them, one accused died. Police submitted charge sheet accusing eight persons.

After examining the record and witnesses, the court found Ashikar Rahman Sardar guilty and seven people were acquitted.

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Md Shahiduzzaman Khan confirmed the matter. -BSS





