Citizens pay tributes to Samarjit Roy



Artists and cultural personalities pay tributes to eminent artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury at the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday. photo observer

Earlier around 11:30am, Roy's dead body was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar, where many prominent artists and cultural personalities came to catch their last glimpse of the Ekushey Padak-winning artist.

Actor and playwright Ramenda Majumder, artists Hashem Khan, Golam Mostafa, Kamal Pasha Chowdhury, presidents and general secretaries of many cultural organisations, DU Chhatra League general secretary Saddam Hussein, among many others, turned up to paytribute to him at Central Shaheed Minar.

Surjit Roy Chowdhury, son of Samarjit Roy Chowdhury, said, "He was not only a teacher but also a father. My father was my friend. My father was the solution to my every problem. My father even prayed for me for the last time with hislast breaths."

Prior tothe Shahid Minar, Roy's body was also taken to his workplace of nearly six decades, the Fine Arts faculty or Charukola of Dhaka University, for colleagues, students and friends to pay their tributes around 10:00am. Students, teachers and dean of Fine Arts faculty, DU vice Chancellor prof. Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman along with other administrative bodies of the University, and Deputy Minister of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid went there to pay their tributes to Prof. Samarjit Roy. -UNB









