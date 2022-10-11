Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Citizens pay tributes to Samarjit Roy

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Artists and cultural personalities pay tributes to eminent artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury at the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday. photo observer

Artists and cultural personalities pay tributes to eminent artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury at the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday. photo observer

The body of eminent artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury, who breathed his last at Lab Aid Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday, has been taken to the Kalibari Crematory in Sabujbagh after being kept at the Central Shaheed Minar till 12:45pm for legions of admirers to pay their last respects.
Earlier around 11:30am, Roy's dead body was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar, where many prominent artists and cultural personalities came to catch their last glimpse of the Ekushey Padak-winning artist.
Actor and playwright Ramenda Majumder, artists Hashem Khan, Golam Mostafa, Kamal Pasha Chowdhury, presidents and general secretaries of many cultural organisations, DU Chhatra League general secretary Saddam Hussein, among many others, turned up to paytribute to him at Central Shaheed Minar.
Surjit Roy Chowdhury, son of Samarjit Roy Chowdhury, said, "He was not only a teacher but also a father. My father was my friend. My father was the solution to my every problem. My father even prayed for me for the last time with hislast breaths."
Prior tothe Shahid Minar, Roy's body was also taken to his workplace of nearly six decades, the Fine Arts faculty or Charukola of Dhaka University, for colleagues, students and friends to pay their tributes around 10:00am. Students, teachers and dean of Fine Arts faculty, DU vice Chancellor prof. Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman along with other administrative bodies of the University, and Deputy Minister of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid went there to pay their tributes to Prof. Samarjit Roy.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prabarana Purnima celebrated in Ctg
Man gets death penalty for killing wife in Gopalganj
DMP arrests 50 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Citizens pay tributes to Samarjit Roy
Road accidents claim two lives in Shyampur, Mirpur
SM Sultan’s 28th death anniv observed in Narail
Shimul’s autumnal ode to poetry enthralls audience in Dhaka
City Events


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft