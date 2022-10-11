Video
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022
City News

Road accidents claim two lives in Shyampur, Mirpur

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Two people were killed in road crashes in the Shyampur and Mirpur areas of Dhaka city on Monday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Riaz Uddin, 60, and Taufiq Imam, 38. In Shyampur, Riaz was seriously injured as a bus from Sirajdikhan Paribahan hit him while he was crossing the road in Jurain Khandkar Road around 9:30am.
Later, Riaz was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around 10:30am, Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said.
Police seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee, he added.
In Mirpur's Shah Ali, Taufiq sustained serious injuries after falling off his motorbike in front of Mukto Bangla shopping mall in the morning. He was taken to DMCH in critical condition and was declared dead.     -UNB


