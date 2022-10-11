Video
SM Sultan’s 28th death anniv observed in Narail

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

NARAIL, Oct 10: The 28th death anniversary of renowned artist SM Sultan was observed at Sultan Complex in Masumdia area in the town in a befitting manner on Monday.
The SM Sultan foundation and District Administration jointly organised several programmes to mark the day.
The programmes included Qurankhwani and Doa mahfil, placing wreaths at the famous artist's grave and seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.
Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shaswati Sheel, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Riazul Islam and Curator of SM Sultan Shanroho Shala Tandra Mukherje, among others, were present on the occasion.
The legendary artist Sultan's artworks were shown in Simla of India in 1946, in Lahore and Karachi in 1948-49 and paintings were exhibited in New York, Boston, London and Michigan University in 1959, long before his exhibition at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in 1976.     -BSS


