Whimsical comments by Aman may land Khaleda in jail: Hasan  

Information and Broadcasting Minister and ruling Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Monday termed BNP leader Amanullah Aman's statement 'outlandish' and Khaleda Zia may have to go to jail again for this kind of

'whimsical' statement.

The Minister said this at a briefing on Monday in the Secretariat.

Recently in a rally BNP leader Amanullah Aman said that Bangladesh will run following orders of Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman from December 10.

In the context of Aman's speech, Hasan Mahmud said, "If Aman Saheb continues to dream of such fantasies, then the government should think whether the grace or kindness shown by the Prime Minister is necessary or not, or she (Khaleda) should be sent to jail."

The Information Minister said, "Amanullah Aman probably got it in a dream. He may have seen something like this in a dream. Khaleda Zia is out of jail by the grace of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Khaleda Zia, who was sentenced to 10 years in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case and seven years in the Zia Charitable Trust case, was released from prison on March 25 in 2020 and returned home on an initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The former prime minister was released from prison after the head of government suspended the sentence for six months in her executive order. After the period of temporary release, it was extended five more times. Her release order remain valid till March 25 next year.

The Information Minister spoke about a statement by BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi attacking human rights activist Sultana Kamal.

Sultana Kamal responded to an Indian media about the disappearance allegations by BNP against the current government. She said the United Nations should take information about the disappearance from any source.

After this speech, Rizvi called Sultana Kamal as an Awami human rights activist. He also criticized her.

Information Minister said, "Sultana Kamal is a human rights activist and a prominent intellectual of the country. I myself do not agree with many of her statements. Most of her statements are against the government. Therefore, it is a violation of freedom to speak by attacking her personally."

"Those who are such human rights activists and critics see things from their own point of view. Their statement may be criticized. But it shouldn't be a personal attack."

He said, "But the way Rizvi spoke about her (Sultana Kamal), the way she was called a broker of Awami League. I am afraid Rizvi may someday say that Mirza Fakhrul is also a broker of the Awami League."

"If there is a Rizvi Ahmed, BNP does not need anyone else. I think this statement of his is bad taste and lacks etiquette," said the Information Minister.