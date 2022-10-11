Khaleda can't contest polls: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Monday observed that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has already been convicted in two corruption cases, has no chance to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Law Minister came up with the observation responding to a question from reporter after inaugurating the 47th Special Basic Training Course for Assistant Judges at the

Administration Training Institute.

Judicial Administration Training Institute Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana presided over the event and Law Secretary Golam Sarwar also spoke at the event.

While asked about the BNP Secretary General statement that BNP would not go to elections without Khaleda Zia, the Law Minister said that Article 66 of the Constitution states that MPs cannot be elected if they are sentenced to two years or more in corruption cases.

"She (Khaleda Zia) was convicted by the court. I think the Secretary General of BNP does not follow many laws. It is not very surprising for them to talk like this. My point is, if she is qualified as per the law in the country, then she will participate in the national elections. And if she is ineligible, she cannot be elected," the Law Minister noted.

In response to the question that "Khaleda Zia's appeal is pending but they are not taking the initiative to hear it," Anisul Huq said, what should I give them advice on what to do and what not to do?

The former prime minister Khaleda Zia was sentenced to 17 years in two corruption cases and imprisoned since February 8 in 2018. In March 2020, she was released on probation under the conditions that the 76-year-old did not leave the country and received treatment at her home in Dhaka.

The BNP Chairperson has faced numerous health issues since then. On February 1 this year, Khaleda returned to her Gulshan residence after an 81-day stay at Evercare Hospital. She has been suffering from diabetes, arthritis, liver disease and other health complications.

After the expiration of the period, on September 19, the release period was extended for six months following the family's request.

She has been allowed out of prison on the same terms each time. According to the conditions, Khaleda Zia cannot go abroad during her free time.











