Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:34 AM
Newborn to get NID

Home Ministry will issue card not EC

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The government on Monday decided to issue NIDs (national identity cards) to children immediately after they are born introducing a unique identity number for every Bangladeshi citizen in future.
The unique number of birth certificates will be carried forward as the NID number of newborns.
Keeping the provisions, the Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of 'National Identity Registration Law 2022' in principle. The Cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka with Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
Later, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the meeting at the Secretariat.
As per the new law, the Home Ministry's Security Service Division (SSD) will, from now on, look after the NID issues and distribute NIDs instead of the Election Commission (EC).
In his briefing, Khandker Anwarul said that as per the National Identity Registration Law, 2010, the issue of NID was looked after by the EC. Now, it was handed over to the SSD under the Home Ministry by amending the law.
"The Cabinet has given its consent to hand over the NID issues to the SSD under the Home Ministry. Once the law is passed in the Jatiya Sangsad, it will be enforced as per the law.
If the law is passed, the NID will be provided along with the birth certificates of the new-born babies. It may take three to four years to enforce the decision after passage in the Sangsad, he added.
Khandker Anwarul said, "The NIDs will be provided to children right after they are born. The birth certificate and NID number will be the same."
"Besides, with the new law, the Security Service Division will issue NIDs instead of the EC," he added.
"There would ultimately be a unique identity (against each national)," the Cabinet Secretary said, adding that the birth registration number of a person will be used in his/her passport, NID and other documents.
He said now the decision has been taken to bring the NID registration under the supervision of the government as the original concept of the EC, which was floated in December 1996, was the preparation of voter cards not NID cards. "The basic concept was related to elections," he added.
The EC currently conducts the national identity registration operation and issues the national identity cards against citizens aged 18 or above, since 2007, as per the National Identity Registration Law, 2010.
The Cabinet Secretary said the Security Services Division placed the draft law in the Cabinet.
"It (the draft law) has been approved in principle. But the condition is that the Legislative Division will consult with all the concerned," he added.
He said the Legislative Division was asked to review the draft law on the basis of the existing law as much as possible and bring it against adding just a few clauses if needed.


