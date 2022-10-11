Video
PM opens Madhumati, Shitalakkhya Bridges

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Walid Khan from Narail

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Modhumoti Bridge in Narail and Bir Muktijodhhda AKM Nasim Osman 3rd Shitalkhhya Bridge in Narayanganj through videoconferencing from Chameli Hall of the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Monday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Modhumoti Bridge in Narail and Bir Muktijodhhda AKM Nasim Osman 3rd Shitalkhhya Bridge in Narayanganj through videoconferencing from Chameli Hall of the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Monday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday virtually opened to traffic from her Ganabhaban office, Bangladesh's first six-lane Madhumati Bridge in Narail and the third Shitalakkhya Bridge in Narayanganj.
"Already we have opened our sea and air ports to  our neighbours. Now both of these bridges will play important roles to accelerate our business relations with India, Nepal and Bhutan," she said.  
"These bridges will help increase national and international links and boost our economic and social development," she added.
"Earlier only Dhaka was linked to international and regional road networks.  Now people in western districts would be able to travel to anywhere in Bangladesh by skirting  Dhaka. As a result the capital's traffic  jams would be greatly reduced," she said.
"As Madhumati is a fascinating name that's why I changed the name of the bridge from Kalna to Madhumati, " said Sheikh Hasina.
Sheikh Hasina urged the international community to stop investing in weapons and increase investments on welfare of children.
Sheikha Hasina thanked Japan and Saudi Arabia for  standing by Bangladesh in its development efforts.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Qader said, "During construction of the two bridges I visited their sites several times."
Both of the bridges would, he said, provide opportunities to the people in the country's  western districts to avail the benefits of Padma Bridge, he said.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League government built more than 95 bridges and very soon she will inaugurate the 100th  bridge.
On January 24, 2015, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of Madhumati Bridge.
Roads and Highways Department (RHD) took construction of Madhumati Bridge under its Cross Border Road Network Improvement Project with a soft loan from Japan.
The bridge will fill up the long felt need to  provide the missing link with Asian Highway-1 and significantly reduce the distance between Dhaka and Jashore.
The 690 metre  long and 27.1 metre wide Madhumati Bridge, locally known as Kalna Bridge, has been built on the Madhumati River at a cost of Tk 960 crore with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The bridge has six lanes,  including four dedicated to high speed vehicles and two to be used as service roads.
The bridge is linked with  a 4.30 km approach road on both sides.
Madhumati Bridge connects Narail, Gopalganj, Khulna, Magura, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Jessore and Jhenaidah districts.
It connects the country's southwestern districts  including the largest land port, Benapole with      the capital.
According to the project engineers, the bridge had reduced the distance between Kalnaghat,  the site of the bridge, with the capital by more than 100 kms.
The bridge has significantly cut short the travel time between at least 10 South-Western districts with  different destinations.
It has also reduced the travel time between  Benapole, the country's largest land port and Dhaka.
The 3rd Shitalakshya BridgeIt connects Narayanganj, the country's largest inland river port with   Chattogram Sea Port.
It also links the river port with the country's South Western districts through the Padma Bridge.
Project Director Shoaib Ahmed said that the 1.29 km long bridge would facilitate  traffic movement between the country's South-Western districts with Chattogram skirting the Narayanganj River Port City to avoid traffic jams and save time.
The 3rd bridge on the Sitalkshya would boost  economic activities by reducing travel time between the south-western districts and the other parts of Bangladesh.
It would also enhance the benefits  of Padma Bridge for the people.
Construction of the 38-span bridge with walkways and a six-lane toll plaza, was completed nine years behind the schedule and cost 61 per cent more than the original estimates.
It took 12 years to build the bridge originally scheduled to be constructed in three years.
Shoaib said that although the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in 2010, its  construction began in January  2018.
Out of the construction cost of Tk608.56 crore, Tk 263.36 crore came from domestic sources while Tk 345.20 crore was provided by he Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).
It has been named after freedom fighter and ruling Awami League leader AKM Nasim Osman.


« PreviousNext »

