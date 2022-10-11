Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina urges global leaders to spend on children, not weapons

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again called on global leaders to stop spending trillions on weapons and advised them to spend the funds on children's welfare instead.
"The coronavirus and the war in Ukraine slowed down economic and development progress all over the world, including Bangladesh, and now people everywhere are suffering. That's why I will always push for peace," she said while inaugurating the country's first six-lane Modhumoti Bridge in
Narail and the third Shitalakhya Bridge in Narayanganj via videoconferencing from her office in Dhaka on Monday.
"I will also urge them [global leaders] to consider allocating the funds they are spending on weapons to children's welfare."
In her address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly at the global body's headquarters in New York last month, Hasina called for steps to ensure food security and build peace by highlighting the perils of people, especially women and children in developing and poor nations, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions.
"As a result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, economic sanctions and counter-sanctions, there has been a supply chain disruption and exorbitant price hike of fuel, food and consumer goods," the prime minister said.
"This has brought economies like ours under tremendous pressure. Inflation has increased. We are taking various steps to overcome this situation."
On Monday, she again renewed her recent call to the people of Bangladesh to give greater consideration to food security in the face of the current economic and environmental challenges.
"Whatever agricultural land you own, please make use of it. Not a single inch of land should go unused."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Whimsical comments by Aman may land Khaleda in jail: Hasan  
Dhaka is anxious about Myanmar situation: Momen
Khaleda can't contest polls: Law Minister
Newborn to get NID
PM opens Madhumati, Shitalakkhya Bridges
Hasina urges global leaders to spend on children, not weapons
No respite from load-shedding until Nov: Nasrul
PM instructs to ensure collection of VAT, taxes from imports


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft