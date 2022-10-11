Video
No respite from load-shedding until Nov: Nasrul

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Special Correspondent

"We failed to procure LNG due to high price in int'l market,"  he laments
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said on Monday that there will be no respite from load-shedding before November as we failed to procure LNG due to high price.
"Demand of electricity in the industrial sector has gone up, that narrowed the supply and demand curve equal in day and night time, however, to manage the situation we operate our plants in day-night shifts as gas scarcity is a major issue here, it creates huge gap between demand and supply, people face load-shedding. However, situation will improve from November," the State Minister said on Monday at his Secretariat office.
According to Power Division, Dhaka and its surrounding areas have to experience about 900 MW of power shortage, against a demand for about 2,900 MW - triggering minimum 5 to 6 hour long load shedding throughout the day.
"Earlier, we failed to keep our promise to develop the power situation by October as the price of fuel (LNG-liquid fuel) in the international market is beyond our reach, I want to say sorry to the consumers but at the same time I hope they (people) were aware about the global energy situation as well as Bangladesh is an import oriented country," Nasrul Hamid said.
Replying to a question,
the State Minister said how could I give any firm guarantee, he asked and added,
"We thought that the situation would improve from October it was our assumption but it did not happen. To adjust the situation, we increased gas supply to the industrial sector from the power sector."
Meanwhile, power supply situation in Dhaka city and elsewhere worsened on Monday, according to the officials of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (DESCO), both the companies have to go for more load shedding to deal with the increased demand in Dhaka city.
DPDC Managing Director Bikash Dewan said, "We're receiving 1,150 MW against a demand for 1,750 MW... the extent of load shedding may rise further with increasing demands due to hot weather."  
The DPDC chief executive admitted that consumers in some areas under DPDC have been experiencing power cuts for over 5 hours a day.  
"Other than conveying sincere regrets, we have nothing to do... We just supply what we receive," he said.  
Managing Director of DESCO, Md Kausar Ameer Ali, shared similar experience in dealing with power supply situation in his areas.  
"In some cases, consumers in DESCO areas have to experience over 5 hours of load-shedding throughout the day," he said, adding that the extent of load-shedding is higher on Monday compared to the last three days of holiday.  
Kausar noted DESCO has to go for 295 MW load-shedding to manage a demand for 1,065 MW of electricity. He also hinted that demand for power supply may rise due to hot weather.





