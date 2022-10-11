Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM instructs to ensure collection of VAT, taxes from imports

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked to authorities concerned to ensure collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) and taxes from the products being imported from different countries before importing to the country to avert probable losses.
The instruction was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held on Monday at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with PM Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat.
 He said, "We are not
aware about the issue of VAT and taxes usually. Various government offices don't pay the VAT and taxes, income tax and city VATs during importing the products. Due to the reasons, the products cannot be unloaded from the ships. In some cases, the products remained undelivered in the posts even after unloading. If the products are not unloaded from the ships by taking customs clearance after paying taxes, the ports will not give clearance for delivery. It results loss of at least Tk20,000 to Tk30,000 for each of the ships."
"The PM asked the Cabinet Secretary to clear the issues sitting with the relevant authorities concerned. She has also asked the authorities to pay the VAT and taxes properly before ordering the products for importing," he said, adding, "It must be supervised, so that city VATs can be realized properly."
Regarding foreign visits of the ministers and government officials, he said, "The permission from the PMO must be needed, if any one wants to go on foreign tours with government funds. It must be needed for those who intend to visit with own funds. Otherwise, the accounts division will not pass the bills."
"However, there is an exception for the tours under foreign aids. The permission was already given for such tours as there are necessities of buying machineries or trainings for the officials. The expenditures of such tours are included in the procurement matters," he added.
He, however, claimed that foreign tours of government officials declined significantly after the government's instruction.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Whimsical comments by Aman may land Khaleda in jail: Hasan  
Dhaka is anxious about Myanmar situation: Momen
Khaleda can't contest polls: Law Minister
Newborn to get NID
PM opens Madhumati, Shitalakkhya Bridges
Hasina urges global leaders to spend on children, not weapons
No respite from load-shedding until Nov: Nasrul
PM instructs to ensure collection of VAT, taxes from imports


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft