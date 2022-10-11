PM instructs to ensure collection of VAT, taxes from imports

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked to authorities concerned to ensure collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) and taxes from the products being imported from different countries before importing to the country to avert probable losses.

The instruction was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held on Monday at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with PM Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat.

He said, "We are not

aware about the issue of VAT and taxes usually. Various government offices don't pay the VAT and taxes, income tax and city VATs during importing the products. Due to the reasons, the products cannot be unloaded from the ships. In some cases, the products remained undelivered in the posts even after unloading. If the products are not unloaded from the ships by taking customs clearance after paying taxes, the ports will not give clearance for delivery. It results loss of at least Tk20,000 to Tk30,000 for each of the ships."

"The PM asked the Cabinet Secretary to clear the issues sitting with the relevant authorities concerned. She has also asked the authorities to pay the VAT and taxes properly before ordering the products for importing," he said, adding, "It must be supervised, so that city VATs can be realized properly."

Regarding foreign visits of the ministers and government officials, he said, "The permission from the PMO must be needed, if any one wants to go on foreign tours with government funds. It must be needed for those who intend to visit with own funds. Otherwise, the accounts division will not pass the bills."

"However, there is an exception for the tours under foreign aids. The permission was already given for such tours as there are necessities of buying machineries or trainings for the officials. The expenditures of such tours are included in the procurement matters," he added.

He, however, claimed that foreign tours of government officials declined significantly after the government's instruction.









