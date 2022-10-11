Video
Draft NAP sent back to Environ Ministry for modification

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet Division on Monday sent back to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for further modification of draft National Adaptation Plan (NAP)-2023-2050 earmarking 90 high priorities and 23 medium priorities for addressing climate change.
The Cabinet meeting, held at the Prime Minister's
Office was chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The meeting over, while briefing reporters Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that the  draft had been sent back to the Environment Ministry for further updating and modification.
The draft of bilateral agreement for direct flights  between Dhaka and Bandar Seri Bhagawan was approved, he said.
The proposal for joining the Global Methane Pledge, placed by the Foreign Ministry was also approved, he said.
So far, 50 countries signed the pledge, said the Cabinet Secretary.
The Global Methane Pledge is a commitment to take voluntary action under collective effort to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 per cent from 2020 levels by 2030, to reduce global warming by 0.2 degree Celsius by 2050.
Methane is a powerful but short-lived climate pollutant that accounts for about 50 per cent rise of global temperature since the pre-industrial era.


