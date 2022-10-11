Video
Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

MOSCOW, Oct 10: President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russia's response to any further Ukrainian attacks would be "severe", after Moscow's forces carried out retaliatory missile strikes across Ukraine.
"It was not possible to leave (Ukrainian attacks) unanswered. If attempts at terrorist attacks continue, the response from Russia will be severe and correspond to the level of threat," Putin said at the start of a televised meeting of his security council.
"Let there be no doubt about it," Putin said.
His remarks come after a huge blast on Saturday damaged a key bridge in Crimea, Putin's flagship project and a vital transport link between Russia and the peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014.
In response to the attack, Putin said Russia carried out "a massive strike with high-precision, long-range weapons... on energy, military command and communications facilities in Ukraine".
Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that the series of strikes it fired "have achieved their objectives. All targets have been hit".
Putin also accused Ukraine of launching three attacks on the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia, about 85 kilometres (53 miles) from the Ukrainian border and of attempting to hit the TurkStream gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey under the Black Sea.    -AFP



