Prez, GS of Chetana Sambay arrested for fraud of Tk 300cr

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the president and general secretary of Chetana Bahumukhi Sambay Samity Ltd.

They were arrested from Mirpur in the capital. RAB-4 captain Mozammel Haque confirmed the matter to the media on Monday.

The arrested were Jakir Hossain, President and Dr Moshiur Rahman, General Secretary of the organization.

Mozammel Haque said, "The Chetana Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd took money from the middle and lower income family in Savar-Ashulia by showing high profit.











