Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Dengue: 2 die, 624 patients hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 70.
During this period, 624 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
One of latest death was reported from Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 37.
The dengue death toll in Barishal division remained unchanged at five.
Of the new patients, 407 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 217 outside it. A total of 2,439 dengue patients, including 1,834 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
This year, the directorate has recorded 21,193 dengue cases and 18,684 recoveries so far.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’
Prez, GS of Chetana Sambay arrested for fraud of Tk 300cr
Dengue: 2 die, 624 patients hospitalised
BAF Chief in Saudi Arabia
55 runaway youths joined new militant outfit: RAB
Non-bailable arrest warrants for Pak Interior Minister
Pakundia BCL factiion demands cancellation of newly formed committee
Quader terms BNP's politics a pillar sans power supply


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft