Dengue: 2 die, 624 patients hospitalised

Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 70.

During this period, 624 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

One of latest death was reported from Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 37.

The dengue death toll in Barishal division remained unchanged at five.

Of the new patients, 407 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 217 outside it. A total of 2,439 dengue patients, including 1,834 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year, the directorate has recorded 21,193 dengue cases and 18,684 recoveries so far. -UNB









