

BAF Chief in Saudi Arabia

During the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will make a courtesy call with Chief of General Staff General Fayiadh Bin Ha'med Al-Ruwaily and HH Commander of Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz and exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interests, said the Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) in a press release on Monday.

He will also visit various aviation institutions and installations including King Abdullah Air Base.

It is expected that the visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role in creating opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the two nations, it said. -UNB





Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Sunday for an official visit along with his spouse on an invitation of Commander of Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz.During the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will make a courtesy call with Chief of General Staff General Fayiadh Bin Ha'med Al-Ruwaily and HH Commander of Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz and exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interests, said the Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) in a press release on Monday.He will also visit various aviation institutions and installations including King Abdullah Air Base.It is expected that the visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role in creating opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the two nations, it said. -UNB