Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

55 runaway youths joined new militant outfit: RAB

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has published a list of 38 suspected militants after tracing as many as 55 youths who left their homes in the last two years to take up militancy.
After being exposed to indoctrination, these young men tended to leave their families behind within two years, sometimes in less than two months, according to RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin. They were later trained as militants in the remote hills of Bandarban.
On Sunday, the RAB arrested Habibullah, imam of Cumilla's Koba Mosque, Niamat Ullah, Mohammad Hossain, Rakib Hasnat alias Niloy, and Saiful Islam alias Zayed Chowdhury Roni in the capital's Jatrabari and Keraniganj areas. They face charges of inspiring youths to join militancy and financing terrorism.
Through Niamat Ullah, Habibullah became a member of 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharkkiyo', a new militant group formed by former members of banned Islamist outfits Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh and Ansar Al Islam two years ago, said Moin.
RAB says 55 youths left home to join new militant outfit
Since then, Habibullah has been running a madrasa in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari.
"He is also one of the financiers of this organisation. He raised funds for it by giving talks at various madrasas. Habibullah was responsible for recruiting and indoctrinating the seven missing students from Cumilla."
"The missing youths are being trained under the guidance of a few separatist groups in the hilly district. They are staying there as members of the new militant organisation. They have been trained in bomb-making and are being prepared to take part in armed conflict."
The RAB is working to uncover their plans and a coordinated operation is underway to track down the militants, according to Moin. "We'll learn more about their plans if we can make more arrests."
RAB says 55 youths left home to join new militant outfit
The investigation that led to the discovery of the new militant outfit started when seven college students from Cumilla and Dhaka went missing on Aug 23. Their families subsequently went to the police to locate their whereabouts.
Later, the authorities revealed that the youths had left their homes due to their 'involvement in militancy'.
After arresting seven people, including two of the missing students from Cumilla, RAB said on Oct 6 that all of them were associated with Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharkkiyo.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’
Prez, GS of Chetana Sambay arrested for fraud of Tk 300cr
Dengue: 2 die, 624 patients hospitalised
BAF Chief in Saudi Arabia
55 runaway youths joined new militant outfit: RAB
Non-bailable arrest warrants for Pak Interior Minister
Pakundia BCL factiion demands cancellation of newly formed committee
Quader terms BNP's politics a pillar sans power supply


Latest News
BB asks banks to verify global commodity prices quoted by importers
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London
Dengue death toll rises to 70 with two more deaths: DGHS
BTRC blocks 331 gambling, betting websites
Job scam: ACC submits charge sheet against 50
Youth killed in Joypurhat road crash
Country has drifted away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader
Anti-govt Movement: BNP holds talks with Jagpa, Muslim League
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter
Most Read News
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
N Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
India declines to disclose upcoming UN vote on Ukraine
Malaysian PM dissolve parliament, calls for early election
Venezuela floods kill 25
Russia’s responses will be tough: Putin warns Ukraine
Awami League factional clash leaves two dead
Ronaldo reaches 700th club goal mark
Country's first 6-lane bridge opened for all
India inflation to hit 5 month high in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft