Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:32 AM
Covid: 3 more die in 24hrs 367 hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country reported three more deaths from Covid-19 and 409 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
The country's total fatalities rose to 29,384 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country's total caseload to 2,030,090, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest deceased were men from Dhaka and Barishal divisions.
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 9.19 per cent from Sunday's 9.94 per as 3,994 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate rose slightly to 97. 07 per cent. In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.    -UNB


