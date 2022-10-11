Video
BD trying to limit river erosion to reduce number of climate refugees

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

This year Bangladesh saw record flooding that killed more than 100 people and cut off seven million others for whom relief efforts continuing for months.
The impact is expected to worsen significantly in the coming decades, just as rising sea levels threaten to displace tens of millions of people along the low-lying Bangladesh coastline and inundate its most fertile farmlands with salt water.
Bangladesh is already rated by the UN and civil society groups as one of the countries most affected by extreme weather events since the turn of the century, with entire inland villages wiped out from the map.
Around 1,800 hectares of land will be eroded by rivers in Bangladesh this year and the homes of at least 10,000 people will disappear, according to the state-funded Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS).
"These erosion events are clearly a result of climate change," Ian Fry, the UN special rapporteur on climate change, told reporters when he visited Bangladesh in September.
Residents of disappeared villages often seek a new life in the slums of Dhaka, a sprawling city of 22 million that has doubled in size since the turn of the century on the back of urban migration.
"Many of these people have been displaced by climate change-related reasons," Fry said in a statement that highlighted endemic child malnutrition, a lack of safe drinking water and high rates of human trafficking.
Bangladesh will present a national plan to help manage increasing natural disasters and extreme weather calamities triggered by climate change at November's COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
That includes keeping river erosion to around 1,000 hectares per year -- still the size of a large international airport.
At the summit, Dhaka will appeal to leaders of developed nations for urgent funding -- it estimates a staggering $230 billion is needed by 2050 to mitigate the impact of climate change on the country.


