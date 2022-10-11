HC upholds death penalty

The High Court (HC) on Monday upheld a lower court verdict that awarded death sentence of an accused in connection with Sylhet launderer Sohail Ahmad murder case in 2011.

However, the HC bench commuted the death sentence to life term imprisonment to the other accused in the case.

The HC bench upheld the death penalty of Kajol Mia of Banagaon in Sylhet's Mogalgaon Union while it commuted death sentences of Islam Uddin alias Islam to life.

The HC bench comprising Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain gave the verdict after concluding hearing on the appeals.













