Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:32 AM
BD women neglect breast cancer screening: Speakers

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Only 20 per cent women in Bangladesh who knows about breast cancer also neglect checkups, said speakers at a discussion held at National Press Club on Monday.
And 80 per cent of women who know nothing about breast cancer obviously cannot go for screening for which death is certain at one stage if they develop breast cancer, they said at the discussion on '10 years of Breast Cancer Awareness Day' celebration hosted by Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum, a front of 35 organizations.
Childless women and women who give birth to children aged over 30 years are more at risk of breast cancer, said Habibullah Raskin, the founder and chief coordinator of breast cancer awareness forum.
Excessive consumption of fat and animal protein as well as obesity can also cause cancer, he said. Breast cancer is curable if it detected at early stage, he said.
Quoting  Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data, Dr Halida Hanum Akhta said that one in five thousand women in Bangladesh suffer from breast cancer.
She said that 60 per cent women in this country knows about uterine cancer and 24 per cent know about breast cancer but very few of them know about the need for screening and diagnosis.  Cancer Research Institute and Hospital Director  Shubhagat Chowdhury, Swapan Kumar Bandyopadhyay, UNB Editor Farid Hossain, Prof Mozaherul Haque, Prof Syed Abdul Hamid attended the discussion.  








Earlier, the participants trekked from Shahbagh  to the National Press Club to raise public awareness about breast cancer. They also distributed leaflets and pamphlets to the passerby.


