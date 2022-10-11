BTRC closes 331 betting websites

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) recently closed 331 betting websites from Bangladesh's domestic network as part of regular surveillance by its "Digital Security Cell".

Around 150 Google apps related to online gambling were reported to the authorities of the international technology company "Google".

First google, took down 14 apps from the Play Store and then taking necessary steps to shut down the rest of the application from its platform.

Besides, at the same time, 27 Facebook links and 69 YouTube links were reported to be involved in the promotion of gambling websites and Google apps and training related to online gambling.

Already 17 Facebook and 17 YouTube links have been shut down.

Previously, according to the rules of those application, cash, credit or credit/debit card are required to buy game chips.

With the availability of those credit or debit cards, many have turned to online gambling.

Eventually, some criminal gangs are exploiting this opportunity to smuggle crores of taka out of the country.















