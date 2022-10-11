Video
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 2:32 AM
BD has moved away from Liberation War spirit: GM Quader

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader said on Monday, "There is no democracy, no good governance, no security of life in Bangladesh."
He was welcoming Shariful Islam Bharsha, son of prominent businessman and former MP Karim Uddin Bharsha, when he joined JP.
Sharif joined JP by presenting  flowers to Quader.
Quader said, now one individual wields all the power, some people in politics are above the law, and a huge disparity between the ruling political party leaders and common people.
He said that these irregularities were taking place only because Bangladesh had moved away from the  spirit of the Liberation War.  
JP Chairman's Advisor and Special Envoy Masrur Mawla, Joint Secretary General Fakhrul Ahsan Shahzada, Syed Manjur Hossain Manju, Office Secretary-2 MA Razzak Khan, Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Golam Mostafa, Central Leader Principal Mostafa Chowdhury and Engineer Elahan Uddin were present.


