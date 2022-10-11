Video
Border killings a shame for India: Momen

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that people get killed on the Bangladesh-India border at regular intervals despite assurance of stopping it from the very highest level.
"It's very unfortunate that accidents take place along the border though at the highest level it was discussed that they want no casualties," he told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"I always say ...I said before too...it is unfortunate for us and shameful for India," said the Foreign Minister, adding that it is unfortunate for them (Indian side) if they cannot control their people. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a state visit to India from September 5 to 8 at the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. That time both the leaders discussed the issue.
Noting with satisfaction that the number of deaths due to incidents along the border has significantly reduced, Bangladesh and India agreed to work towards bringing the number down to zero, Momen said.
In the latest incident, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a Bangladeshi man near the Khaitala border in Satkhira Sadar early Sunday.
Both sides noted with appreciation that the reinforced efforts by the two border agencies against smuggling of arms, narcotics and fake currency and to prevent trafficking, particularly of women and children but they will stop killing.






