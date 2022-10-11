BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter

Bangladesh Bank has instructed all the scheduled banks of the country to implement the citizen charter.

On Monday (October 10), the Banking Regulations and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank issued an instruction in this regard.

In the instructions sent to the managing directors and chief executive directors of the banks, it has been said that the banks have to prepare citizen's chart to maintain transparency and order in the service activities. Citizens' Charter should be implemented to make information about services easy, increase participation of citizens in service activities and ensure accountability of officials and employees.

According to the instructions of the Central Bank, the Citizens' Charter should be prepared by making a class-wise list of all the services of the bank, the necessary qualification and document preparation process, the minimum required time for each service, the service fee and what to do if the citizen does not receive the service. At the same time, it should be updated and published on the bank's website. It should be displayed in the head offices and branches of all banks.

Besides, a Focal Point Officer and an Alternate Focal Point Officer should be appointed regarding Citizens' Charter. Their name, phone number and e-mail address should be mentioned on the website. A business charter corner box should be placed on the websites of banks. All information related to Citizen's Charter should be uploaded in this box. A monitoring committee and a business cell should be formed at the head office.





