Tuesday, 11 October, 2022
Seven BNP men to die for killing S’sebok League GS in Gouripur  

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka on Monday sentenced seven leaders and activists of BNP and its front organizations of Mymensingh's Gouripur upazila to death and three others to life term imprisonment for killing Masudur Rahman Shuvro, general secretary of Swechchhasebok League in Gouripur in 2020.
Judge Md Monir Kamal of the STT-3 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in presence of all the convicts.
The seven death sentenced convicts are Gouripur Upazila Unit Joint Convenor and Moilakanda Union Parishad Chairman Riyaduzzaman Riyad, Joint General Secretary Sakib Ahmed Reza, Chhatra Dal activists Mozammel Haque, Khairul Islam, and Jubo Dal activists Md Mainuddin, Shariful Islam, and Ruhul Amin. The life term imprisonment convicts are Chhatra Dal activist Shariatullah alias Suman, Masood Parvez Karjon, and Bangladesh Jatiytabadi Jubo Dal activist Russel Mia.
The tribunal also  acquitted nine accused including current Gouripur Municipal Mayor Syed Rafiqul Islam,  as the charges brought against them were not proven.
The case statement is that Masudur Rahman Shuvro was the general secretary of Gauripur Upazila Swechasebak League.   Shuvro was having tea with his associates at a tea stall in Pan Mahal area of Sadar Upazila on October 17 of 2020. At that time, a group of 8 to 10 miscreants came in two CNG-run autorickshaws and attacked him.
The miscreants left Shuvro seriously injured. Later, he was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in a critical state where doctors declared him dead.
The victim's younger brother, Abidur Rahman, filed a murder case with Gouripur Police Station on the day. On completion of the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against 19 people based on evidence in this connection on April 27 in 2021 and the court framed a charge against the accused on January 26.
Mahbubur Rahman, Special Public Prosecutor of STT-3, prosecuted the case for the state while Advocate Moshraf Hossain Kajol and Masud Ahmed Talukhder defended the accused.


