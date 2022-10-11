Video
Brunei Sultan’s visit to boost tourism, trade, says envoy   

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah's state visit to Bangladesh will open a new chapter between the two friendly Muslim countries to further strengthening bilateral relations and connectivity to boost tourism and trade, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Haji Haris Bin Othman said.
"Brunei and Bangladesh are set to sign several numbers on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) including direct air connectivity between the two friendly Muslim countries to boost tourism and trade," he said, while speaking to ournalists on Sunday night at the High Commission, ahead of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's state visit from October 14 to 16.
The Brunei Sultan will hold meetings with President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while attending some other programmes in the capital, he said.
"Bangladesh tourists are most welcome to Brunei," he remarked.
Terming the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Brunei visit in April 2019, the Ambassador said Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam, which marked a new milestone as the countries signed several MoUs for various types of cooperation, including in sectors like gas supply, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, youth and sports, and art and culture, said Haris Bin Othman.
 High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Haji Haris Bin Othman has said he understands the importance of direct air connectivity between the two friendly Muslim countries to boost tourism and trade.
The High Commissioner estimated that currently there may be around 15,000 Bangladeshi workers in Brunei. He added that the country welcomes foreign workers to work in Brunei, including Bangladeshis, as long as the recruitment process is clean and all documents are in place.
 The High Commissioner noted that Bangladeshi tourists travel to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia - Brunei's neighbours in the region -not only for leisure and adventure but also for medication.






