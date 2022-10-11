Countryside Events

Mongla Port Authority arranged a three-day breast cancer awareness programme for its female employees and the family members of the male workers in the port. The photo shows Chairman of the port authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, as the chief guest, addressing the inaugural programme on Monday. Director (Administration) of the port Md Shahinur Alam was present as special guest while its chief physician Dr Abdul Hamid presided over the programme. photo: observerDipankar Talukdar, MP, inaugurated the work of the 40km road development and bridge construction at Karigarpara Bazar under Raikhali Union in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati on Saturday. Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury, Executive Engineer of District LGED Ahmed Shafi, and Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Mafizul Haque were also present at that time. photo: observer