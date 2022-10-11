Video
Home Countryside

Nine minors drown in five districts

Published : Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Nine minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Narsingdi, Bhola, Dinajpur, Jhenidah and Rajshahi, in three days.
NARSINGDI: Three minor children drowned in the Arial Khan River in Belabo Upazila of the district on Sunday while they were bathing in it.
The deceased were identified as Shipa Akhter, 8, daughter of Kausar Mia; Jhuma Akhter, 7, daughter of Kashem Mia; and Halima, 10, daughter of late Farruq Mia. All of them were residents of Birakanda Village in the upazila.
The bodies were recovered from the river in Birakanda area of the upazila at around 11pm on Sunday.
Local sources said the children went to the river on Sunday noon for bathing without informing their families and after that the trio had missing.
Later on, the bodies of three children were found floating on water in the river at around 11pm.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed over those to their families without autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belabo Police Station (PS) Tanvir Ahmed confirmed the incident.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in a ditch in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Zihad, 3, son of Giasuddin; and Kanika, 3, daughter of late Mohiuddin, residents of Neyamatpur Village in the upazila. They were cousins in relation.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the duo slipped into a ditch nearby their house while playing beside it in the afternoon.
Later on, family members of the deceased rescued them from the ditch and took to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead.
Daulatkhan PS OC Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Members of Fire Service on Sunday recovered the body a minor boy, who went missing in the Atrai River in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Nihad, 5, son of Mizanur Rahman, hailed from Gaibandha District.
Local sources said Nihad lived with her grandfather in Barobari area as his parent work in Dhaka. He along with other children went to take bath in the Atrai River on Saturday afternoon, and drowned there at one stage of bathing.
On information, divers of Fire Service recovered the body from under Madarganj Atrai Bridge in the river at around 10am.
Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.
JHENIDAH: Two minor children drowned in a river in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Arif, 4, daughter of Saiful Islam; and her cousin Yeasmin, 5, daughter of Ayen Uddin, residents of the upazila. They were cousins in relation.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Charpara Police Camp Noruttam said the two children fell down in the Kumar River while they were playing on its bank in the afternoon, and drowned there.
Later on, locals recovered the bodies from the river, the SI added.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A minor boy, hailed from Bagha Upazila of the district drowned in a pond in Barura Upazila of Cumilla on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Arian Rahman Sayem, 2, son of Saifur Rahman, a resident of Digha Athaliapara Village under Bausha Union in Bagha Upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sayem slipped into a pond near the house of his maternal grandfather Shahjahan Ali in Dugai Village under Barura Village of Cumilla.
Later on, locals and relatives of the deceased found him floating on water in the pond and rescued the boy.
They, later, rushed him to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.
After his namaz-e-janaza, Sayem was buried at his family graveyard in Digha Athaliapara Village of Bagha at around 11am on Saturday.


