Two jailed for child marriage in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Oct 10: A mobile court sentenced a bridegroom and mother of a girl in different terms in jail for their involvement in arranging child marriage in Hili area of the district on Sunday.

The convicts are bridegroom Md Nahid, 22, and mother of the girl Najneen Nahar, 35.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammed Nur-e-Alam passed the order after conducting a mobile court Khattamadabpara area in the afternoon.

The UNO said acting on a tip-off, they raided the house of the bride arrested the duo.

However, family members and relatives of the bride and groom fled the scene after sensing presence of the law enforcers.








